Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 460,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OEC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 289,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 136,236.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,787,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 646,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

