ORION OYJ/ADR (ORINY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ORINY stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORION OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

ORION OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

