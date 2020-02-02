ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ORIX in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

ORIX stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 754.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter worth about $3,633,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 89.8% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ORIX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?