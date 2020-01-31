O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUSM opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

