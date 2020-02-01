O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0432 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of OUSA stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

