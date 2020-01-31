Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE OSK opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,960 shares of company stock worth $2,983,071 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

