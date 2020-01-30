Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.30-8.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.46.

Oshkosh stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

