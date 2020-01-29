Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY20 guidance at $7.30-8.10 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

