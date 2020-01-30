Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.89.

TSE:OR opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.60. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.47.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.84%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

