OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.33

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.33 and traded as high as $34.65. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 3,280 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $401.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 million. Equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

