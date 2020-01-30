January 30, 2020
OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Trading 9.8% Higher

OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 5,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc, through its portfolio companies, focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality. It identifies and invests in start-ups, which are working on projects in various sectors of the global economy, including finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

