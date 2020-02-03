Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Datang Intl Power Generation (NASDAQ:DIPGY) Critical Contrast

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Otter Tail and Datang Intl Power Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 3 2 0 2.40 Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otter Tail presently has a consensus target price of $54.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and Datang Intl Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 8.72% 10.86% 3.82% Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otter Tail and Datang Intl Power Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $916.45 million 2.32 $82.35 million $2.06 26.00 Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.23 $186.19 million $0.22 16.18

Datang Intl Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. Datang Intl Power Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Otter Tail pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Datang Intl Power Generation pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Otter Tail has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.