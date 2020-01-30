Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.14

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.14 and traded as high as $53.85. Otter Tail shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 4,582 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $13,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 378.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 54.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

