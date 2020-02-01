Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to post $482.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.45 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $452.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.26.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,370. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

