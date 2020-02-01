Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives $29.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

