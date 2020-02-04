Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Outfront Media in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

