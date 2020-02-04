Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.90. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

