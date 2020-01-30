Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02.

OVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVID traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $169.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.82.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

