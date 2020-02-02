Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of OVID traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 752,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,876. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

