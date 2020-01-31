Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $32.50 to $29.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ovintiv traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 78645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

