Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.62% from the company’s previous close.

OVV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

