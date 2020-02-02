Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

OVV stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

