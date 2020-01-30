Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after buying an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 60.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,599,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,126,000 after buying an additional 4,383,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the second quarter valued at about $15,531,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after buying an additional 598,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

