Owens-Illinois (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

