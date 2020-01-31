Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.58. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 2,555,643 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

The company has a market cap of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

