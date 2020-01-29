Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 623,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,679. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $188.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,652,000. Brown University bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,064,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

