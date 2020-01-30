Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Oxford BioMedica from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Oxford BioMedica stock opened at GBX 643.72 ($8.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 million and a P/E ratio of -55.49. Oxford BioMedica has a 52 week low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 660.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.42.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers