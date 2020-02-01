Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Monday.

LON:OXB traded down GBX 5.75 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 600.25 ($7.90). The company had a trading volume of 70,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm has a market cap of $461.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 659.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.54. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

