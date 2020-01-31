Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $15.83 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $430.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXFD. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

