Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

OXIG opened at GBX 1,558 ($20.49) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,535.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,401.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $892.18 million and a PE ratio of 25.50.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?