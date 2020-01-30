Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 1,529.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,545.40 ($20.33).

OXIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,532 ($20.15) on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,533.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,399.99. The firm has a market cap of $883.10 million and a P/E ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

