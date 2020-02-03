Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

OXLC stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?