OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OZMLF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

