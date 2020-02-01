P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 344,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 618,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLT. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

P H Glatfelter stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,838. The stock has a market cap of $737.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)