PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PCAR. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 82,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

