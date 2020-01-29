PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives “Sell” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their sell rating on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. 68,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,388. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing