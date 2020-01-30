Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Earns Hold Rating from Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds restated their hold rating on shares of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Pacific Drilling from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Pacific Drilling stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Pacific Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 139.23% and a negative net margin of 814.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at $968,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at $17,791,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?