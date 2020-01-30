Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) were down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 4,565 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 646,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fearnley Fonds reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 814.23% and a negative return on equity of 139.23%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,791,000. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after buying an additional 662,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund