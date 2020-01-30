Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 7,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,270. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

