Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPBI. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PPBI opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

