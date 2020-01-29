Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $582,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

