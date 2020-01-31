Pacira Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,075.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,677,823. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 84,873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

