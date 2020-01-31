Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Trade War