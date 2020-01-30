Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corp Of America updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to approx $1.20 EPS.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 1,113,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,186. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

