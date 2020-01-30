Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. 1,113,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,186. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?