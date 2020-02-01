Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.36.

PKG traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,210. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $1,683,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

