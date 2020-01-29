PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE PAGS opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after buying an additional 245,692 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,244,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 680,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

