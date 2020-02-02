Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives $3.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

PTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 2,233,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,318,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 329,223 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 783,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,460,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,791. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

