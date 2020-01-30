Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $201.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is hurting from stiff competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco. Moreover, continued acquisitions and heavy investments to boost sales and marketing are hurting the company’s operating margin. Furthermore, U.S. tariff on Chinese goods is expected to negatively impact the bottom line. Volatile spending environment is also a negative. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Palo Alto is gaining from strong demand for its cloud security products. Several deal wins and growing adoption of its next-generation security platforms are positives. Palo Alto’s recent acquisition synergies are also expected to boost revenues, going forward. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings is another tailwind. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.48.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $239.12 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,512 shares of company stock worth $9,173,199. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

