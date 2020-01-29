Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Up 37.1% in January

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 676,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

PLMR traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. 509,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Palomar has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,891,550.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palomar by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

